Artisans on fifth is now known as simply Artisans. Why? Because the Mount Dora artist co-op has moved from 5th Avenue, where it was located for 12 years, to 4th Avenue.
The new location is 139 East 4th Avenue, and the co-op re-opened July 12.
Artisans is an artist co-op with 30 Central Florida artists, most of whom are local. The gallery displays several types of jewelry, glass art, fiber art, watercolor, oil painting, acrylic painting, photography, pottery, alcohol inks and more.
Now that the co-op has settled into its new digs, it’s offering a variety of classes by its talented artists and others. Classes include Watercolor Painting, several Zentangle classes, Creating a Peyote Stitch Bracelet or a Kumihimo Bracelet with a handmade bead, Alcohol Inks painting, Dying Silk Scarves, and Oil Painting.
For information about the classes and instructors, visit artisansonfifth.com/classes.html.
To be added to the Artisans newsletter, email artisansonfifth@gmail.com.