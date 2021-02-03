Mark your calendars for February 6th & 7th, 2021 for a great weekend experience!
What better way to celebrate one of the top Downtowns in the country than by walking America’s favorite home-town! Filled with fine-art from national artists, along a magnificent lake view!
Discover terrific entertainment, food, superb shopping and of course, The Premier Arts Festival in Central Florida! Hours for both days are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Meet our poster artist, Jennifer Harper, Printmaker
The purpose of my work is not so fixed, or clearly defined, one print might be realistic and the next abstract. My thinking is always in a constant state of flux and the ideas for a print have to accommodate the thought of the day. I am passionate about the environment, my family and take most of my visual cues from patterns in the natural world.
Often the print is sparked by words or can just as easily begin with a simple shape that speaks to me. The process of carving and inking a plate provide so much opportunity for experimentation and play. Not knowing exactly how the print will come out is a big part of the adventure.
My work has a dual purpose: Harper Printmaking studio exists not only for me, but for the printmaking community in our area. The Open Press Group has been going strong for 8 years. Other artists share the space and the presses not only make sense, but is mutually inspiring as we all learn from each other. Workshops and classes are also available through MDCA.