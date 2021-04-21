The seventh annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival is scheduled for April 24–25 in Donnelly Park, when local blueberries are sweet, ripe and perfect to pick.
Event coordinator Janet Gamache said, “Unfortunately, we had to cancel the event last year, but with the increased availability to get the [COVID-19] vaccine and a better understanding of safe practices, we are moving ahead with the festival this year.”
Blueberry farming in central Florida started gaining popularity after the successful cultivation of a southern highbush variety at the University of Florida and the decimation of citrus groves from severe freezes in the late 1980s. Today, Lake County is home to more than a dozen blueberry farms that offer commercial shipping as well as u-pick blueberries during April and May each year.
“It’s important that we recognize and support our local farms. The blueberries that are packaged and sold at the event all come from farms in our area. You won’t find a single berry from Chile like you might find in the grocery store chains,” she said.
Food vendors will offer specialty treats like blueberry chicken, sausage with blueberry salsa, blueberry shortcake and blueberry arepas. Blueberry beer and wine will also be available.
Blueberry pie can be purchased whole or by the slice, and blueberries will be sold by the pint or by the flat.
Vendors selling crafts and goods, as well as blueberry plants, will also be at the park.
The popular pie eating contest will be at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Register at the INFO booth before 1 p.m. There is no entry fee to participate.
Donnelly Park is located at 530 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora. The free event runs 9 a.m.–5 p.m. each day. Visit www.MountDoraBlueberryfestival.com.