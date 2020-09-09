The Mount Dora City Council, City Manager and department heads have been working on the city’s budget for the last several months. Discussions will continue at two meetings scheduled Sept. 10 at 4:45 p.m. and Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.
“We have seen a decline in state funding from various revenue sources due to COVID-19, so adjustments are being made and projects reprioritized,” said Mayor Cathy Hoechst in the city’s monthly newsletter. “The budget must be completed, approved and submitted to the state by the end of the month.
Presently, we are hoping to keep the millage rate below last year if possible. Electric rates will stay the same for now, but water, storm water and sanitation will have an increased rate. The fire assessment fee for a residential site will remain at $219.”
Both meetings will be held in the Mount Dora Community Building.