Earth Day is officially every April 22, but festivities for this year’s Earth Day Mount Dora event will take place more conveniently on a Saturday – April 17.
In its 26th year, the local festival will feature over 30 exhibitors, all with earth friendly themes. Exhibits will provide education, services and products that focus on our Earth and its restoration.
The theme of Earth Day International is “Restore the Earth,” and the local festival promotes the same theme. Earth Day, which has been observed for more than 50 years, is observed in over 190 countries.
According to event organizer Mount Dora Friends of the Environment, “Our local project is reforestation of our area’s tree canopy, and proceeds from this event go directly to the Tree Fund for our city. We also support reforestation efforts in areas affected by natural disasters, such as the wildfires or floods in the western U.S. and in many other countries.”
A highlight this year will be a demonstration of clothing, everyday accessories and household items using recycled and “up-cycled” items and materials. This will occur at 12:30 p.m., following Mayor Cathy Hoechst’s proclamation at noon.
At least 12 models will show how fashionable and fun it can be to use recycled and upcycled items for clothing, accessories and household goods and items. Four area clothing and home accessory designers will show off their repurposed, recycled items as a main festival activity on the stage, as well as at their exhibits, including “ScrapTheCatWalk” by Georgia Arlene, a returning festival co-sponsor. In addition, John Coburn Tie Dye; Yaa Rivera, AfroRicanArt; and Alisen Williams, Drunk Laundry, will be presenting their creative ideas.
Workshops on Composting, Climate Change, How to Prune/Trim Landscaping, and a roundtable discussion on local recycling and other topics will be held in the educational area.
Music by local dulcimer players, flute musicians and educational/civic groups will perform throughout the day. The free festival opens at 9 a.m. in Donnelly Park with a bagpipe solo and welcoming song and closes at 3 p.m.
For more information, or to learn how you can volunteer with the organization, go to MountDoraEnvironment.org or text your first name and question to 352-988-4022.