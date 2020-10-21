Nonprofit organizations have taken a hit, as many other organizations and individuals have, as the pandemic wears on. But efforts are being made to help them weather the storm. One example is a $60,000 grant the Mount Dora Community Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial support to local civic causes, gaveMount Dora Center for the Arts a to use for operating costs and programming as the group works to keep the arts alive.
“The arts community as a whole has been especially hit hard by the current state of affairs,” according to the MDCA. “The lack of government and state funding has left our Center without the necessary funds we rely on to make art education an integral part of our community, and the inability to provide programming such as our Kids Arts Summer Camp, as well as outreach and a variety of events.”
