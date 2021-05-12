Mount Dora Center for the Arts has begun the process of acquiring a new headquarters in downtown Mount Dora.
MDCA has owned and occupied its current headquarters at 138 East 5th Avenue since 1995. However, sale of the historic building is expected to close by the end of June, as G3 Development, a commercial property developer headquartered in downtown Mount Dora, is in the process of purchasing the property.
MDCA is thrilled about the opportunity, according to executive director Nancy Zinkofsky.
“The center has been a vibrant part of the Mount Dora Community for 46 years, and we are excited about this next phase of our growth. This plan allows MDCA to be in a long-term financial position to focus on our core mission of advancement of fine arts in the greater Mount Dora area,” Zinkofsky said.
This move is a key component of MDCA’s new strategic plan, which centers on growing their programs, including classes and events, while also focusing on a sustainable growth strategy, according to the organization.
G3 Development is working with MDCA to custom-design the center’s new headquarters directly behind the existing structure.
“The Center will still be located right in the heart of historic downtown Mount Dora, right behind the existing building,” said Zinkofsky.
The original historic building is expected to remain, with some additions and improvements to the interior commercial spaces.
Once the sale is finalized, the new headquarters and other building improvements are projected to take 12-18 months to complete. In the meantime, MDCA will continue operations in the current building.