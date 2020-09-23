The City of Mount Dora has Charter Referendum questions on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. The city has provided information about the referendum, as well as voting options for each question, for residents to review prior to voting.
Visit www.mountdoracharter2020.com to access that information There, you will find ballot language, a Q & A, PDF formats and links to the State and Supervisor of Elections. Mount Dora residents also can pick up an educational flyer at City Hall and the W.T. Bland Public Library.