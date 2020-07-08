Mount Dora Christian Academy announced the hiring of Coach Mike Kintz as the school’s next head football coach. Kintz comes to MDCA with 17 years of coaching and athletic administration experience most recently from Seminole High School in Sanford, where he served as director of athletics.
Kintz’s coaching experience includes time as head football coach at Winter Springs High School, as well as defensive coordinator positions at Seminole High School and Lake Mary High School.
Kintz replaces former head coach Kolby Tackett who took the head coach position at Oviedo High School.
Coach Kintz and his wife Katie will both be joining the MDCA family as teachers, along with their two sons, Tanner and Tyler, who will join as students.
“On behalf of my family, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as the next head football coach at Mount Dora Christian Academy. We believe in the school’s mission and we are looking forward to continuing the success of the football program,” Kintz said.