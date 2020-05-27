To reduce costs, Mount Dora City Hall and the City Annex has begun closing at noon on Fridays, and the schedule will run through the month of June.
Beginning July 10, City Hall and the City Annex will observe a new operating schedule going forward. The facilities will be open Monday–Thursday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and closed on Fridays.
The utility savings realized will result in approximately $15,000 annually. Police officers and firefighters will maintain normal shift scheduling for the safety of the citizens and public. City support crews will work alternate work weeks; therefore, services for utilities, roads & streets, and parks services will remain unchanged. The Utility Billing Customer Service Department will be available by phone for payments and inquiries, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.