In a mutual agreement, the City of Mount Dora and city manager Robin Hayes have parted ways. A special meeting was called between Hayes and the City Council, and she was released from her contract as of April 6.
“I am thankful for the opportunity I had in Mount Dora. Now it is time to move on. The mutual agreement allows the City to move forward, as well as myself,” said Hayes.
Hayes had been with the City since September 2016. The City Council appointed Charles Revell as acting city manager, and Mount Dora is moving forward to search for a new city manager.
In an April 7 email to Mount Dora citizens, Mayor Cathy Hoechst said, “In light of the city manager transition, the search for a new Police Chief will be discontinued at this time. Interim Chief Brett Meade will remain in the position for the present duration.”