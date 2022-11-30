Nov. 29 through Dec. 6, non-profit organizations are competing for their share of a $100,000 matching donation pot through the Mount Dora Community Trust.
The top four charities in each of the three columns will be awarded matches:
• First place: Dollar-for-dollar up to $15,000
• Second place: 75 cents per dollar up to $6,000
• Third place: 50 cents per dollar up to $4,000
• Fourth place: 25 cents per dollar up to $2,500
Organizations are categorized as medium, large and mega sized, and include ARC Sunrise of Central Florida, Easter Seals – Camp Challenge, Companions for Courage, Advent Health Foundation Waterman, Forward Paths Foundation, East Town Community Foundation, Cornerstone Hospice, Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue, Forward March Initiative, Habitat for Humanity of Lake Sumter, LASER, Friends of the Environment, Haven of Lake/Sumter, MDHS Stadium Improvement Fund, Kiwanis Club, Lake Cares Food Pantry, Mount Dora Center for the Arts, Leash, Inc., Lake/Sumter Children’s Advocacy Center, New Vision for Independence, Lion’s Club, Ronald McDonald House of Central Florida, Polka Dogz Pet Rescue, M.I.K.E. Fund, Take Stock in Children, Sonnentag Theater, Mount Dora Lawn Bowling, United Way, Trout Lake Nature Center, Rotary Lake County, YMCA and W.T. Bland Public Library.
Visit http://bit.ly/3OFRunU for more information and to donate to your favorite organization.