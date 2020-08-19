Visit Mount Dora and the City of Mount Dora have agreed that the Mount Dora Craft Festival will not take place this year. The entire circuit for the professional exhibitors has been disrupted, and nearly one half of the Mount Dora exhibitors come from outside the state, according to Mount Dora Mayor Cathy Hoechst.
“Over the past two months we have been in discussion with event organizers and sponsors about the different events in Mount Dora. With the issues of COVID-19, it has become apparent that several more events will be canceled,” she said in a statement.
The City is not planning any city-sponsored events in September to help support a decline in COVID-19 cases. It will continue to look at ways to provide smaller events during fall weekends.