May 14, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ryan Atwood of Mount Dora and Douglas Burnett of St. Augustine to the St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board.
Atwood is a farmer at Atwood Family Farms and owner of H&A Farms. He has been a member of the Florida Blueberry Growers Association, Lake County Farm Bureau and the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association. Atwood earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s degree in forest genetics from the University of Florida.
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.