Founder’s Day in Mount Dora returns Oct. 24, 3–7 p.m., with live music by the Mount Dora Jazz Band and vendors in Gilbert Park and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Cauley Lott Park.
Established in 1880, the city will continue its annual tradition while taking pandemic considerations into account. Therefore, Mount Dora continues with its face-covering requirement, social distancing at six feet and frequent hand washing for all events and activities at public locations. Its businesses and restaurants continue to adjust to meet CDC recommendations, as well, according to Mayor Cathy Hoechst.