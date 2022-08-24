MOUNT DORA – The cadets of Mount Dora High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC), have once again been recognized by Headquarters Air Force JROTC by earning the “Silver Star” Community Service with Excellence Award for academic year 2021–2022.
This prestigious award recognizes the top 5% of all AFJROTC units based on community service in support of schools and local communities. Of the 74 units in Florida, only three earned this honor this year. This is Mount Dora AFJROTC’s fifth time receiving this recognition in the last seven years.
The mission of AFJROTC is to “develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community.”
“The importance of service and understanding how it positively impacts cadets, schools, communities, and our nation is a critical component of what we strive to teach through our program and is a central part of our mission in AFJROTC,” reads a letter from Col. Johnny R. McGonigal, director, HQ AFJROTC.
The award is earned by units with the highest per-cadet average of community service hours that are planned and conducted by cadets under the supervision of Mount Dora High instructors Major (retired) Andrew Scott and SMSgt (retired) Dennis Crum. The award also recognizes the personal growth and accomplishments of the cadets, contributions of instructors as mentors, and support of the school and local community.