The Mount Dora High School girls tennis team advanced through both district and regional championships in recent weeks, a historical first for the school.
On the road to the state finals, the Hurricanes knocked out The Villages Charter School Buffalo 4-2 in their hopeful bid for a showing at state. The Hurricanes also beat the Buffalo during the season and again for the regional championship.
While the Hurricanes did not prevail at the state championship, MDHS girls head coach Rodney Torrence showered them with praise.
“In my six years of coaching, these ladies are by far the best athletes we have ever had,” he said. “They are serious about tennis and play with dedication and determination even during the off season.”
Assistant coach Jackie Holmes added, “It has been a joy to watch these young ladies excel on and off the court. They’ve developed new friendships and cheered for each other through thick and thin. The sweetest win was definitely over The Villages; they’ve been quite a rival for years. Our school motto is ‘One Team’ and you can sense that on the team.”
The Hurricanes’ ace is Rachel Dearing, a junior who transferred this year from Lake Mary Prep and plays both the #1 line in singles and the #1 doubles with sophomore Brooke Miller, a returning MDHS tennis player. Miller plays the #2 line at singles as well. Sophomores Kendall Phillips (#3) and Emma Davis (#4) are the teams’ #2 doubles and play singles respectively. Also competing is junior Taylor Pederson, the lone three-year veteran on the team.
Not only are the girls giving it their all on the courts, but their combined weighted GPA is an impressive 4.45.