Winner of the 2021 High School Voter Registration Challenge is Mount Dora High School.
The school, under the leadership of Principal Marlene Straughan, had the greatest number of students register, or pre-register, to vote during the challenge period, according to Lake County Supervisor of Elections.
Assistant Lake County Supervisor of Elections, Bob Bridgeman, announced the winner of the competition, which included all Lake County public high schools, during a recent bi-weekly meeting of the Lake County School Board.
Assistant Principal Kyle Bracewell was presented with the challenge’s traveling trophy and a plaque to be permanently displayed on campus commemorating the win.
Supervisor Alan Hays expressed his appreciation for Straughan, Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay and senior Government Honors and AP Government teacher Cody Watkins for supporting the challenge and providing opportunity for students to engage in their civic duty.
“Part of our job is to provide opportunities to educate students of all ages in the voting process, to encourage them to get involved and to assure them that their vote does matter,” Hays said. “To that end, our team of elections professionals is already strategizing for 2022 and is looking forward to returning to campuses in the fall.”