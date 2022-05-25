Good evening, friends, family, teachers, staff, and fellow graduates. I am honored to represent the Mount Dora High School class of 2022. To start, I have some long-overdue words of gratitude.
First, I want to thank Mrs. Lannon for coordinating our senior activities. You’ve truly given us a once-in-a-lifetime senior experience. Second, I want to thank administration and guidance for always ensuring everything runs smoothly at Mount Dora High school. You guys don’t always get the credit you deserve, so thank you for your constant dedication. I also want to thank our outstanding teachers. I’ve had the privilege of knowing 22 different teachers at Mount Dora High school. Not a single one of them was unpleasant. You’re all awesome.
And most of all, I want to thank my fellow graduates. You guys were always there for me, lending me a hand and offering me your friendship every day at school. Even when I accidentally called 911 in class, you stood by me. These past four years wouldn’t have been possible without you guys. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.
And last and certainly not least, I want to thank my family – Mom, Dad, Dylan, Holly and Emberlyn. I couldn’t have gotten out of bed every day for the last four years without your constant words of encouragement. You guys are the best family I could’ve ever hoped for. I love you guys. I give you an emotional thank you.
Right now is a time in our life when we face many emotions. Maybe high school went poorly, and you’re happy to leave. Or maybe high school went well, and you’re sad to go. Or perhaps worst of all, you’re feeling regret for not accomplishing enough here at Mount Dora High School. I personally feel a mix of the 3. But don’t let these emotions lead you astray.
Because as the sun sets on our high school career, there are many more suns rising in our life. For some of us, our college career begins. For others, our working career begins. But these hold little importance compared to family. If we desire to have a family, most of us haven’t had the chance to be a husband, a wife, a mom or a dad. We’ve experienced so little in the grand scheme of things. We haven’t established our role in the world. So instead of getting hung up on our emotions and thinking of tonight as the end of an era, I believe we should view it as the beginning of a new one. Rather than thinking of our diploma as a celebration of our high school achievements, think of it as a ticket to start our life.
As we use this ticket and board the train of life as young passengers, it’s easy to become discouraged. We can lose hope in our world as we see its issues. Large-scale problems, such as inflation, climate change, racism, violence, hunger, war and plague, all make us lose hope in humanity. But don’t be discouraged. To quote Mahatma Gandhi, “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”
Over 3 million students graduate high school this year in just the U.S. alone. With 3 million people and our strength as individuals, these seemingly unsolvable problems can be solved with our input. I’m not saying these problems are small. I’m saying that we are strong. As much as we like to think otherwise, we can make a difference if we band together. We, the class of 2022, are intelligent, brave, kind, loving, open-minded, hard-working, devoted and so much more. We can tackle anything if we put our mind to it. We have a technological revolution at our fingertips. We’re more informed at our age than any other past generation. We have science advancing faster than we can keep up with it. We can change the world. But we just need to realize our potential first.
So don’t underestimate yourself. Have self-confidence and recognize your greatness. Set your goals high. As you’re in your car driving home tonight, when you stop at a red light, I encourage you to look at the moon. The moon was thought to be unreachable for thousands of years until Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins reached it 53 years ago. The moon was, in fact, not out of reach. We just thought it was. Class of 2022, we’re not reaching the moon.
We’re reaching Mars. So, thank you, Mount Dora High School, for instilling your confidence in me and giving me the honor to speak tonight. I instill my confidence in you and wish you good luck as we begin our journey to reach the planets.