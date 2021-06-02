Six months ago, Mount Dora High School seniors unearthed a time capsule that had been buried on their campus containing relics from the classes of 1966 and 2000.
Last week, students buried a new time capsule that will help students 20 years from now understand what life was like in 2020-2021 with the election fervor, societal unrest and global pandemic.
The steel capsule, which measures 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide, last was opened in November 2020. Students found yearbooks, a pager, newspapers from New Year’s Eve 1999 and New Year’s Day 2000, a brick from the original bell tower and a letter from President Bill Clinton. He wrote: “I’m delighted to participate in your time capsule project. As President and a parent, I have many dreams for our children’s future. Young people are the leaders of tomorrow, and we must ensure that they have the knowledge and encouragement they need to succeed.”
The old items were returned to the time capsule and new items added on May 25. The time capsule then was buried 6 feet underground during an morning ceremony. A plaque is to be placed at the site telling future generations not to disturb it until 2041.