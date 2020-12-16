The Mount Dora History Museum reopened for the month of December and features the classic displays and some newly updated exhibits. The museum is in the original 1923 fire station and jail, and the site highlights the history of Mount Dora from the 1880s until today.
The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December, 1–4 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing is expected. The museum is located at 450 E. Royellou Lane in Mount Dora. For more information, call 352-383-0006 or visit www.mountdorahistorymuseum.com.