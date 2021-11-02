Oct. 27, the city of Mount Dora held a groundbreaking for Fire Station 35, located on a 2.55-acre parcel located at 3200 North Highway 19-A. The station will replace an aging temporary structure currently located at 4300 North Highway 19-A, according to the city.
Designed by Architects Design Group (ADG), the proposed fire station is approximately 9,000 square feet and designed to support a crew of six per shift, with room for future growth.
The new facility, which will be constructed with coated concrete tilt wall panels, is designed to be a signature facility for Mount Dora, meeting stringent survivability and functional criteria. The facility represents the City’s long-term investment in the Mount Dora community and is intended to function for many years, according to a city news release.
The station floor plan is divided into functional areas including three drive-through apparatus bays, two air locks, a decontamination room, individual crew quarters, active living and working spaces and a physical agility training room.
The Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) for construction of Fire Station 35 is $5,120,847. The project’s Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR), Wharton Smith, Inc., has attracted 32% Lake County vendor participation and expects the project to be complete by October 2022.