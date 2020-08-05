Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mount Dora was unable to hold its annual Hurricane Expo in person at the W.T. Bland Public Library. However, recordings of various presentations have been posted online for public viewing.
Mount Dora Electric shares information on how power is restored, electric safety and what you need to do before and after storm to make sure you and your home are safe.
Hillcrest Insurance discusses home insurance for storm damage, including resources to add to your checklist.
Mount Dora Fire Department provides information about personal safety before, during and after a storm, especially in the age of COVID-19.
Mount Dora Public Information provides resources to make sure you receive notifications during an emergency, and how to get your Hurricane Supply checklist.
To view the segments, visit the City of Mount Dora website at http://www.cityofmountdora.com, as well as its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.