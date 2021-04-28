April 23, Charles Revell, Mount Dora’s interim city manager, announced the appointment of Brett Meade as the city’s chief of police. Meade has been interim chief since last July.
Earlier last week at a Mount Dora City Council meeting, Revell was appointed interim city manager and Slavin Management Consultants was chosen as the search firm to identify candidates for the city manager position. The process will take between six to eight months.
In a mutual agreement, the city of Mount Dora and city manager Robin Hayes parted ways, and she was released from her contract as of April 6.