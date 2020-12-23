The Mount Dora Lions 60th Christmas Parade chairperson Terry Askins reported the Dec. 5, 2020 parade stepped off at 10 a.m. in Mount Dora, with COVID-19 protocols in place along the parade route.
With the cooperation of the Lake County Sherriff Department, Mount Dora Police Department, City of Mount Dora, Mount Dora Parks and Recreation, the First National Bank of Mount Dora, Mount Dora Golf Association, Chelsea Title, more than 60 parade units, parade watchers, the Mount Dora Lions, Mount Dora High School Leo Club, and Santa and Mrs. Claus, the parade was a huge success, according to organizers.
Through food and cash donations, more than 18,000 pounds of food were donated for Lake Cares Food Pantry to feed the hungry in local areas.
“Although there were many cash donations, we want a special shout out for Covid Cruisers and Segway for their very generous cash donations! We are all proud and grateful for the local community support for Lake Cares Food Pantry to provide food for the needy families that will benefit from all of OUR efforts,” Mount Dora Lions said in a statement.
The Mount Dora Lions have served the Mount Dora community for 81 years. If you would like to be part of this international service organization, consider joining an upcoming meeting. In addition, the Mount Dora High School Leo Club meets the first Tuesday of each month. for more information about the Lions or Leos, call Lion Mary Pezzo at 352-617-4242. Currently both service organizations do a mix of Zoom Meetings and in-person meetings.