Mount Dora Lions and the Project Right to Sight’s Lions Community Eye Clinic were affected by the COVID-19, canceling both April and May clinics at the Orange Blossom Family Health Center in Orlando. Once the state’s Phase 1 reopening conditions were released, Mount Dora Lion Linda James found a way to get glasses our clients on May 13.
Clients were notified that the glasses would be available at the Ocoee Warehouse, and on the day, Lion Mary Pezzo, optician Mary Carol Caffery and Lion Linda James maintained physical distance between clients, sanitized areas appropriately between glass fittings and, to quote past PRTS President Lion Ted Erion, “glasses were put on people’s faces.”
In addition, Mount Dora Lion Brigit Farrier made masks for the clients. She has made over 100 masks for frontline workers, family and friends.
Fundraisers
The Mount Dora Lions Wagon of Cheer Fundraising event has been extended to Aug. 8. The Wagon is valued at $560, and tickets are $5. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Lion Mary Pezzo at htpezzo@yahoo.com or 352-617-4242.
The Mount Dora High School Leo Club has a Summer Fun Wagon raffle. The Wagon is valued at more than $300. It includes movie tickets, beach chair, beach towel, soccer ball, volley ball, boogie board, sun tan lotion and more. Tickets are $1. To purchase a ticket, contact mollysoccerbug@gmail.com or htpezzo@yahoo.com.
Winners of the Wagon of Cheer and Summer Fun Wagon will be announced at the Aug. 8 MD35 Summer Conference, an event of Lions District 35-O, which serves Central Florida from the Space Coast to the Nature Coast, at a Mad Hatter Buffet Luncheon.