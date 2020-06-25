Sarah Marsicek and Mollie James from Mount Dora High School and Shea Holbrook from Mount Dora Christian Academy have been selected as Senior Scholarship recipients of the $1,000 Ritterband Mount Dora Lions Foundation scholarship. James is the daughter of Lisa James and Michael Rocco Ennulate. Marsicek is the daughter of Jane and Gary Marsicek, and Holbrook is the daughter of Brian and Katy Holbrook.