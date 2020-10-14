The School Advisory Council (SAC) of Mount Dora Middle School will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Following this meeting, the Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. There will be a link posted on the school website for both meetings. All parents, students, community members, faculty and staff are invited and welcome to attend these meetings.