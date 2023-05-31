May 20, Rev. Dr. David Averill, of Mount Dora, helped Avon Park, Florida, welcome home one of its own: U.S. Army Air Forces Second Lieutenant Pharis E Weekley, who was lost in a World War II mission 80 years ago.
Weekley was just 21 years old.
A navigator with the 329th Squadron of the 93rd Bombardment Group of the 8th Air Force, Weekley was part of the Aug. 1, 1943, “Operation Tidal Wave,” later known as “Black Sunday.” Targeting Ploesti, Romania, the intention was to eliminate oil refineries that were supplying fuel to Germany during the war.
Weekley’s niece, Cathy Albritton, said his entire group was told to pack up their belongings and write a letter home to leave on their bunks, because they expected losses. His last letter home was written July 30, 1943.
The B-24 Liberator that Weekley was navigating was shot down during the bombing raid.
The family in LaBelle received a telegram after the battle saying he was missing in action. The next telegram said he was killed in action. Of 1,753 men who flew out, 560 were killed. Weekley’s plane, “Lady Jane,” had just one survivor, who was captured.
According to the Defense POW/ MIA Account Agency, it took years to identify remains buried in the Hero Section of Bolovan Cemetery, Romania, where Weekley was interred.
Dr. Megan Ingvoldstad, with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, said Pharis Weekley is the 51st of 80 unidentified veterans of Operation Tidal Wave to be identified and returned. She also said he was the last missing airman of the 328th Squad.
Weekley’s mother, Naomi, did not survive to see her son brought home, having died in 1999. His 94-year-old sister, Marva Turner, and other surviving family requested, in lieu of burial in Arlington Cemetery, to have him laid to rest with his mother and father in Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park.
Among those participating in the honor guard at graveside was Rev. Dr. David T. Averill, the senior pastor of First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora.
Rev. Averill also serves as a chaplain in the Florida Army National Guard.
“It was an honor to preside at Lt. Weekley’s committal, and be a part of honoring 2LT Weekley’s sacrifice as well as providing the family closure,” Averill said.
This article is based on articles by Kim Moody and Phil Attinger previously published in sister newspaper Highlands News-Sun, as well as information provided by the First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora.