The Mount Dora Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed a recent robbery or have information regarding an auto burglary, both of which took place Sept. 14, contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 352-735-7130.
On that date, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the police received a 911 call from an 85-year-old resident in the area of E. 9th Avenue and Tremain Street, stating that she had been robbed at knifepoint. Mount Dora Police quickly located and arrested the subject, who has been identified as Christopher Allen Porter, age 40, of Mount Dora. Porter had been released on probation on Sept. 1 from Florida Department of Corrections, where he served time after being convicted of a similar offense.
The second incident involved subjects who committed an auto burglary at 18660 US Hwy 441 (Plaza Guadalajara). Subjects broke the rear window of a truck and stole an iPad from inside. The subjects were also seen in the downtown Mount Dora area committing theft from multiple businesses. Stolen items include a cell phone and a purse from behind a restaurant counter. The group has a history of soliciting for donations, and claim the money is for a basketball team they are a part of.
