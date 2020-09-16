Wednesday, Sept. 23, the Mount Dora Police Department and One Blood are hosting a blood drive at the police department, located at 1300 North Donnelly Street in Mount Dora. During the drive, OneBlood will also check blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count and do a cholesterol screening for all donors.
According to the Food and Drug Administration and America’s Blood Centers, the coronavirus poses no risk to blood donors, either during the donation process or from attending organized blood drives, and it poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions. Therefore, America’s Blood Centers and OneBlood encourage all donors and sponsors of blood drives to keep commitments to donate blood.
Appointments for the Sept. 23 drive, scheduled to run 1–6 p.m., are encouraged. Visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #40363. All donors will receive two pairs of OneBlood Cancer Awareness Socks and a $10 e-gift card.