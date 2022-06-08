June 1, Mount Dora Police Chief Brett Meade resigned, with an effective date of June 2.
Mike Gibson, deputy chief, will serve as interim police chief until an interim has been identified, according to a news release from the city.
When asked to elaborate on the abrupt departure, Mount Dora Public Information Officer Vershurn Ford said in an email, “I can’t speak for Brett’s motives. I want to be unequivocally clear, Brett resigned of his own volition.”
“Serving the citizens of Mount Dora has been an honor and highlight of my 40-year professional career,” Meade said in the release. “The Mount Dora Police Department is on a stable course, and I am honored to serve with men and women so dedicated to serving our community.”
Meade, who holds a doctorate in education from Northcentral University, previously was with the DeLand, Orange County and University of Florida police departments and has operated a public safety consulting firm since June 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had served at the Mount Dora Police Department since July 2020, when he joined the force as interim police chief. He was named police chief in April 2021.
The city stated, “We would like to thank Brett for his service in law enforcement and wish him well on his future endeavors.”