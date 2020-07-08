The Mount Dora Police Department has teamed up with OneBlood to host a First Responder’s Blood Drive on Thursday, July 16. During this drive, OneBlood will check donors’ blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, and conduct a cholesterol screening.
Proper precautions are being taken by OneBlood to ensure social distancing on the bus.
The Big Red Bus will be parked in front of Mount Dora Police Department 2–7 p.m., and everyone is welcome donate blood. No appointments will be necessary. OneBlood will give each donor a free t-shirt, along with the wellness checkup.