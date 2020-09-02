A noontime rally was held Aug. 25 at the Mount Dora Post Office in support of the nation’s mail service, which is currently undergoing significant operational changes under new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Organized through the American Postal Workers Union, 20-some members of Central Florida Area Local #1462 and postal retirees braved the 97-degree weather to take part in the nationwide Save the Post Office rally.
“The public was very supportive,” CFAL #1462 president Joe Paul said, noting people stopped their cars along Highway 441 and in the post office parking lot to offer encouragement during the hour-long rally.
In addition to removing more than 670 machines from Post Office facilities, “The new Postmaster General has stated that he wants no overtime, instructing postal workers to send trucks out at their exact scheduled departure time, even if it causes delays in service. He has also instructed postal workers to hold mail back, even if waiting only 5-10 minutes longer would ensure all the day’s mail was dispatched. This goes against the mentality of postal workers – taking pride in serving our patrons, which we always have since our first Postmaster General, Benjamin Franklin, was appointed in 1775,” Paul stated.
“We don’t want the mail to slow down,” he added, listing the challenges of delivering time-sensitive materials including 2020 U.S. Census surveys, mail-in election ballots, mail-order prescription medications and unemployment checks – all during a pandemic. “It’s a recipe for disaster.”