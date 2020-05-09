Effective last week, the W.T. Bland Public Library began offering current library patrons curbside pickup of books shelved at the facility. The main part of the library, however, remains closed, according to Mayor Cathy Hoechst.
To see if an item you’re interested in checking out is available, call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com. Service is available Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For technology questions, email servreq@mylakelibrary.org.
Mayor Cathy Hoechst also reminded residents that city parks remain open and asked that everyone support local businesses and farmers as able.