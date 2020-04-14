Due to lower fuel costs, the City of Mount Dora Electric Utility Department has been able to lower monthly electric bills for city customers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Those savings start April 1.
The decrease to the monthly electric bill will be between 7.9% and 10.7% depending on usage. As an example, the typical use for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month would see a decrease of 10% on their next bill.
“I am very glad that the Electric Department can help out our customers when they need it most. Now that fuel prices are low, we felt it was important to go ahead and reduce the rates now as opposed to waiting until later,” said Electric Utility Director Steven Langley.
General Service primarily commercial customers will receive decreases ranging from 9.8% to 13.8%, depending on usage.