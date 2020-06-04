Erica Chin of Mount Dora recently was awarded the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants President’s Scholarship from the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation.
Chin, a student at Babson College, was one of 37 students selected to receive a scholarship from the Educational Foundation’s 2020 Scholarship Program.
“The Society is honored to support young people who are the future of the CPA profession,” said Amy Pitter, president and CEO of the MSCPA. “Becoming a CPA opens up different opportunities in a variety of fields, and we couldn’t be prouder to support students along their journey.”
Scholarships are funded 100% through donations to the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation. This year, the MSCPA presented a record $146,500 in scholarships to students, a high-water mark for the Foundation. Scholarship funds are issued directly to the students and can be used for tuition, books, interviewing expenses or other needs.