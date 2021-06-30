MOUNT DORA, Fla. (June 24, 2021) – The City of Mount Dora’s annual Independence Day Fireworks and Concert event returns this year on Saturday, July 3. The celebration starts at 4 p.m. with a parade downtown, continues with live music by local and national acts at Elizabeth Evans and Gilbert Parks, and culminates with a spectacular fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.
An exciting new highlight of this year’s event is the featuring of local artist Emily Lewis, whose impressionistic lighthouse and fireworks design was selected from numerous Call to Artists entries to be used on promotional materials for the event.
Tavares artist Emily Lewis studied graphic design at the Art Academy in Cincinnati and worked as a designer for Huffy Bicycles. Lewis, who has a studio in Mount Dora, won with her lighthouse and fireworks design. To create the winning artwork, “I blended the iconic lighthouse in Mount Dora, imagined at night being illuminated by the fireworks over Lake Dora,” she said. Her work can currently be viewed at the Blue Moon Gallery and Jewelry on 3rd Avenue and Donnelly Street.
Live music this year will be provided by Nashville recording artist Bailey Callahan, rising star sister duo Diamond Dixie, and Sean Holcomb, recent winner of Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Battle of the Bands.
This year’s Freedom on the Waterfront is sponsored by 103.1 FM The Wolf, Mullinax Ford of Central Florida, AdventHealth Waterman, Mount Dora Community Trust, Publix, Renewal by Andersen, State Farm, Wawa, and GAI Consultants.
All Freedom on the Waterfront activities are free of charge. For more information, visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/984/Freedom-on-the-Waterfront-Fireworks-and- or https://www.facebook.com/events/279217797142688.
What: Freedom on the Waterfront
Where: Donnelly Street Downtown (Parade) and Elizabeth Evans and Gilbert Parks (Concerts & Fireworks).
When: Saturday, July 3, 2021
Time: 4–9:45 p.m.