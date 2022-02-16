Kilts will be flying this weekend as the 9th annual Mount Dora Scottish Highland Festival features tartan parades, highland games, pipes and drums, societies, Scottish reenactors, border collies, highland dancing and more.
The event runs Feb. 19–20 at Donnelly Park and Elizabeth Evans Park in Mount.
Live music throughout the weekend at Donnelly Park will performed by Celtica Nova, an international act blending Great Highland bagpipes with melodic rock, with a show as dynamic as their sound. Also on the bill are the Byrne Brothers, Tom Keefer, Ennis Pruitt, and Celtic Conundrum.
New this year is the Medieval Mile, a one-mile run at 8 a.m. Saturday morning at Elizabeth Evans Park. All pre-registered participants receive a medal and t-shirt, with awards for best Scottish themes.
Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/MountDora/MountDoraMile.
Evans Park will also host highland athletics and a British car show on Saturday and border collies on Sunday.
Festival hours are 10–7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday. Donnelly Park requires $10 ticket for admission each day. All events at Evans Park are free.
Visit mountdorascot.com or call 352-455-3171.
The Mount Dora Scottish Highland Festival is sponsored by the City of Mount Dora, Mount Dora Sister Cities, 103.1 The Wolf, T-Mobile, Real Radio 104.1, Duke Energy, and Visit Lake – Lake County Tourism.