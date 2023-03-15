Looking for fine art and fun crafts? The Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts offers that and more March 18–19, as more than 250 artists and handcraft exhibitors take over downtown Mount Dora to sell their wares.
Originally known as the “Mount Dora Antique Show” the annual event was created in 1997 by a handful of business owners to draw people into the Mount Dora business district from the Antique and Classic Boat show, held on the shores of Lake Dora that same weekend.
Today, the event is run by Visit Mount Dora, a not-for-profit group dedicated to “bringing feet on the street” and branding the town through events and marketing.
Visit Mount Dora’s event coordinator Janet Gamache says, “When I became the event coordinator in 2013, I knew right away that the spring event needed a lot of work. People referred to it as the ‘gems and junk’ show, and it was riddled with vendors on blue tarps peddling what appeared to be typical garage sale items. Attendance was low. It needed an overhaul and rebranding.”
The first thing Gamache did was to change the name to the “Spring Collectibles and Crafts Show” to start the process of adding hand crafters to the event and get away from the word “Antique.”
Today, the antique dealers are gone, the official name of the event is the Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts and selection is a quasi-juried process.
Participants are selected based on their originality, quality and scope of work. Fine art is mixed in with practical hand-crafted items. You might see an artist selling beautiful blown glass sculpture next to someone who makes hand sewn dresses or an exhibitor who turns wood into a pepper mill on the same street. Every item in the event is unique and must be one-of-a kind.
In 2013, the event featured around 40 vendors with tarps and tables filled with antiques and collectibles on the streets of downtown Mount Dora.
Now, the event features more than 200 fine and fun artists and crafters under white tents.
In 2020, the “Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts” ranked for the first time with Sunshine Artists Magazine’s annual list of Top 200 Contemporary/Classic Craft Festivals in America and debuted at No. 49.
“Just to be placed in the Top 200 would be amazing but to debut in the Top 50? You know I did a happy dance when I got the news. Being one of Sunshine Artist Magazine’s 200 Best signifies that the artists are happy with our marketing that brings buying crowds to the event. It also fulfills our purpose to bring feet on the streets – not just during the festival but also results in return visits to town when people come to play, shop, dine and stay. It’s perfect synergy,” says Gamache.
The festival takes place each year during the third weekend of March. Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. each day, the event also includes face painting for kids, wine tasting for adults, festival foods and entertainment. Admission is free.
Visit https://www.mountdoraspringfest.com.
Shuttles
The easiest way to get to and from the event is to take the hassle-free shuttle. Shuttles run from 900 Lincoln Avenue (corner of Lincoln Avenue and Highland Street) Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Any proceeds collected benefit Kiwanis.
No shuttles will run from Mount Dora High School.
Parking lots
Public parking can be found across the street from First United Methodist Church at 439 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora. The lot is small, so look around for residents parking cars in their yards. They typically charge around $10 per car and it’s worth it to get closer to the event.
HC parking will be available behind City Hall at 510 N. Baker Street. Spaces are limited. Your chances are better on Sunday or late in the day Saturday.