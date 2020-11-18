Two churches in Mount Dora, St. Edwards Episcopal Church and Saving Faith Baptist Church, have teamed up to serve the community with free Thanksgiving meals that will be distributed to anyone who is in need.
The meals will be distributed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, via drive-through, so people can pick up meals without leaving their vehicles. Meals are limited to one per car, plus an extra for a passenger.
St. Edwards Episcopal Church, 460 North Grandview Street, will distribute the meals 12:30–1:30 p.m. Saving Faith Baptist Church, 1155 North Clayton Street, will offer food a little bit later, at 2–3 p.m.