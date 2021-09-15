After more than two hours of discussion on Sept. 7, the Mount Dora city council voted 4-3 not to allow a petition to move forward that would amend the city’s charter to limit building heights to 35 feet in the Historic Preservation District and 25 feet within 100 feet of Lake Dora.
City attorney Sherry Sutphen told council members that the petition violates Florida statute in the way it’s drafted and, if allowed to move forward, would open the city to lawsuits. Specifically, she cited Florida Statute that states that a referendum or initiative may not be used for any development order, which is defined as the granting or denying of a development permit. That means any building permit, zoning permit or any other action of a local government having the effect of permitting the development of land.
“Right there, this particular initiative, the way it is drafted, violates the Florida Statutes,” she said.
In addition, Sutphen said, there are deficiencies in the petition itself. These deficiencies included missing required information from the people who signed it, as well as verification of the roughly 2,100 signatures, she said.
Of particular concern to Sutphen and several council members is the possibility of opening the city to regulatory taking lawsuits filed under the Bert J. Harris, Jr. Private Property Rights Protection Act. Enacted in 1995 by the Florida Legislature, the Bert Harris Act created a new cause of action for private property owners whose real property is burdened by government action, such as a new ordinance or regulation that limits development of a piece of property.
Councilmember Doug Bryant said that while a 35-foot building height limit already exists in city ordinances, he’s not convinced it can’t also be included in the city’s charter. While some council members support a 35-foot limit, Bryant said, others “would be more flexible, that would allow exceeding 35 feet in certain situations.”
The debate over building heights resurfaced in February after a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting where members reviewed regulations to provide recommendation to the city council for a potential ordinance. The ordinance would allow developers to increase building heights to accommodate development in the historic area.
Residents voiced their concerns at a Town Hall meeting in June, most of them urging city officials to preserve the small-town charm of the historic downtown area. After hearing the residents’ concerns, Mayor Cathy Hoechst said discussion of the proposed ordinance would remain tabled unless someone chooses to move it forward.
“If you get 2,100 people, and I know that they haven’t been verified yet, but 2,100 people signed a petition, whether you agree with it or not, we certainly need to pay attention to it,” Bryant said. “With that many people, I feel somewhat confident it would probably get the 1,600 signatures to constitute the 15 percent [needed to be included on the ballot]. In which case there certainly would be a lot of interest in seeing it go forward to a scheduled vote.”
Bryant also questioned whether the statute was specific enough in defining “development order” in this situation. and whether it might be open to interpretation. Sutphen said the statutory language is clear.
“It would be a violation of statute for you all to allow this to go forward,” Sutphen said.
Councilmember Cal Rolfson said the law as he understands it states that landowners and developers are granted with due process rights that can’t be abridged. Those that have been on the planning and zoning commission, he said, are familiar with the quasi-judicial process that one must go through for the city council to give its approval.
“We have to hold hearings,” he said. “People have the right to object and so forth. And that doesn’t happen with a petition where the voters say you can’t do it. You essentially are precluding, rightly or wrongly in my view, when you’re abolishing the quasi-judicial process because the citizens say we don’t want it. I think the answer is if you don’t like what we’ve done here under the law as we see it, then the next election do something about it.”
“We’re going to,” a member of the audience shouted. “Bye.”
Several Mount Dora residents spoke in support of the petition, including Chrissy Stile, a former councilmember. She said the city council opens itself to potential lawsuits in every decision it makes, and members shouldn’t allow the fear of being sued influence their decision. She said council members have to think for themselves, but they must also consider the people they represent.
“We’re simply trying to use our voices, exercise our rights as citizens of this city, of this country,” she said. “Without trailblazers before us, we as women wouldn’t be able to vote. I wouldn’t be able to marry the person that I love without people who use their voices. And that’s all we’re trying to do. We’re not trying to do your jobs. We realize you’re the legislative body of this city. We came together, more than two thousand people, to let you know that something is important to us, that’s all.’
In the end, Rolfson was joined by fellow councilmembers Austin Guenther and Marc Crail, along with vice mayor Harmon Massey, in voting no to Bryant’s motion to waive irregularities in the petition and allow it to move on to the Supervisor of Elections for verification. Bryant, councilmember Pamela Burtnett and Mayor Hoechst voted yes.
Immediately following the vote, Burtnett asked Sutphen to write a resolution to set forth an advisory committee to do just that. Her request received consensus support from the council.
“I don’t like the idea of this being in the charter,” Crail said, “but I also believe that we need to do something.”
Massey echoed Crail’s concerns, noting the strong message sent by those who signed the petition. However, he said he did not want to risk seeing the city engage in a costly legal fight with landowners and developers it would surely lose, based on the information at hand. Some flexibility in building heights may be needed to accommodate consumers who desire 10- to 12-foot ceilings, he said, so long as the new buildings did not overshadow those around it.
“Let’s not choose this as a hill to die on, let’s choose it as an opportunity to learn to work together to see what we can do to make things better for all the city,” Massey said. “Let’s not use this to divide us in a time when everything seems to be dividing us.”