Decisions are being finalized regarding upcoming Mount Dora events, according to Mayor Cathy Hoechst.
Mount Dora High School will have its graduation ceremonies on June 11 at Renninger’s Market. “The town is turning orange as businesses decorate to honor graduating seniors in the school colors,” Hoechst said in a statement.
The Freedom on the Waterfront celebration, 4th of July Parade and fireworks have been canceled. Hoechst said the city is exploring options for a fireworks show later in the summer.
The city is now at the 50% occupancy use of restaurants and stores, with the expectation that people will keep the six-foot social distancing protocol and frequently sanitize their hands. Masks are optional, although some facilities require visitors to wear them. Bars and large entertainment facilities including theaters remain closed at this time.
The 4th Avenue Dock repair project begins June 1 and is scheduled for completion by July 3.