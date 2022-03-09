movie night

Feb. 20, during Black History Month, Lake County Historical Society sponsored Movie Night at the Museum featuring the PBS documentary “Reconstruction:  America After the Civil War.” The documentary screened at the Lake County Historical Museum, located at the Old County Courthouse in Tavares. Helping to host the event were, from left, museum manager Penny Messmer, historical society president Ray Powers, board member Theo Bob; and historical society treasurer Andy DuBois and his wife, Marie. 

