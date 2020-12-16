Saturday, Dec. 19, a festive evening will feature a visit from Santa Claus and the Will Ferrell film, Elf, at the Log Cabin Park, 106 US Hwy 441/27 in Lady Lake. The free event begins at 5 p.m. with Santa time, and the movie begins at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks and something comfy to sit on, and to practice social distancing and wear masks. 