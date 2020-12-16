Saturday, Dec. 19, a festive evening will feature a visit from Santa Claus and the Will Ferrell film, Elf, at the Log Cabin Park, 106 US Hwy 441/27 in Lady Lake. The free event begins at 5 p.m. with Santa time, and the movie begins at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks and something comfy to sit on, and to practice social distancing and wear masks.
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…