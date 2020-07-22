Ms. Frances’ Musical Moments is currently accepting new students - ages seven through adult - on piano, violin, viola or cello, individual and duet playing. Lessons are offered year-round with several performance opportunities. We regularly visit assisted living facilities and students share their talents in an annual Spring Concert.
Are you looking to expand your violin, viola or cello playing? Try a “String Ensemble,” allowing your music to intertwine with other string players while preparing various genres to share in a public setting. An instrument and some experience on it is required. There is a minimum of four persons for the “String Ensemble.” Specific date and time of rehearsal will be determined by the participants’ availability.
Adult singers are invited to become an integral part of the Mid Florida Lakes Choral Group, where Ms. Frances is the music director. Needed attributes include having a passion for singing and the ability to learn to sing the needed pitches. Rehearsals are held Wednesday mornings from September through the end of March with concerts in December and March.
For more information on Ms. Frances’ Musical Moments call 352-409-1339 (24/7 voicemail).