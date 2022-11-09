“Wow, I am surprised you propped up reader C. in a piece without really being honest enough to explain the minimum teacher pay paradox. It is articles like this that mislead the public. Much shame on you I see.”
That’s the feedback I got from reader J.
“Let me explain,” he wrote. “For a long time, the chief complaint was along the lines of we can’t get new teachers because starting pay isn’t enough. That, combined with outcries for living wage etc., ... so the state came along and offered the minimum pay for a teacher concept, which really addressed the chief complaint and did it pretty well, in my view.
“Then the wolves showed up and wanted more. This belief is rooted in jealousy. If they get this, then I want more, too. What happened to championing to get the noobs to a living wage and help recruitment? The state’s position was pretty clear to me, the rest of the pay scale was county school board business. You pointing the finger at state and fed just tries to deflect the local responsibility, if any exists.
“What I see is a society where a single-income family doesn’t really cut it in most cases anymore; been that way a while now. So, I approach this problem with a dual-income mindset. If you have a young couple, and they both teach in a public school in Florida we see in your Lake County example a household income topping 90k a year. Cross-referencing with census data from 2020 that is well above the average household income in Lake County.
“So, I don’t see aggregate teacher wages as a problem, especially after the state’s generous move to bring up the lowest pay so fast at once. If a person wants to run a single breadwinner household, they need to go into a career that compensates at that level. Be it a single mom lifestyle or two-parent, one breadwinner family expecting any and all professions to supply enough income to support the household expenses is not realistic.
“Reader C. lives a jealous life and wants more for herself at the expense of the most vulnerable.” J.
J., you and I agree that it is difficult to be a teacher in Florida if being a teacher is the sole income in a household. We also agree that two-income households are needed more now, especially compared to the time many of us grew up. Where we disagree is responsibility for what happens in our schools.
The amount of your school district’s budget is set by the state. Your school property tax amount you pay every year is set by the state. If the state requires part of that fixed, mandated budget to be used to increase starting teacher pay, there is less money for other expenses – including paying teachers who have lots of experience. The school board’s hands are tied by Tallahassee.
If someone comes out of high school as a brand-new electrician apprentice and makes $47,000, does it make sense that the electrician with 15 years of experience makes just $52,000? That’s how we treat our teachers. Is there any other profession other than that of teachers that treats 15 years of experience as having almost no value?
A number of readers have suggested that the problems in our schools are the fault of the teachers’ union. Maybe in New York, but not Florida. It is illegal for teachers to go on strike in Florida. A teacher that goes on strike faces a variety of punishments from a reduction in pay to loss of seniority. The most responsible party for the challenges facing our schools is Tallahassee.
J., do you know anyone this year who ran for any office in Tallahassee, Democrat or Republican, governor or legislator, who says “Let’s make Florida a top 10 K-12 school system?” I don’t know a single one. That makes me sad.
What do you think? Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Triangle News Leader and Clermont News Leader, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Polk and Sumter counties.