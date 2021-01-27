Join the Lake County Museum of Art as it presents Diaspora: Our Life Experiences as Black Women. Featuring artists Jillian Marie Browning and Belinda Buisson-Wright, the exhibit celebrating African American Heritage Month kicks off with an opening reception on Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. The exhibit will run through Feb. 27.
Belina Buisson-Wright is a native Floridian of Haitian American descent who began experimenting with acrylic paints while working as a teacher. Her art is strongly influenced by her Haitian and African-American heritage. She has participated in various traditional and online exhibitions nationally and internationally. She resides in Central Florida with her husband, Stephen, and their four children.
Jillian Marie Browning is an interdisciplinary artist pursuing themes of feminism, identity and the contemporary black experience. Born in Ocala, the artist currently works for The School of Art and Art History at the University of Florida.
Lake County Museum of Art hours are Thursday–Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
The museum is located at 213 W Ruby Street in Tavares. Call 352-483-2900 or visit https://lakeartmuseum.com for more information.