My Mobility Medical manager Stephen Green is a native of central Florida and father of a beautiful 2.5-year-old daughter. He brings with him 14 years of experience and a proven record of amazing compassionate customer service.
My Mobility offers a superb line of quality products including scooters, electric lift chairs, and vehicle scooter lifts that will withstand years of use. They also offer in-house servicing, as well as house calls through their own mobile response team, to provide timely service on all of their great products throughout Lake, Sumter, Marion and Citrus counties, as well as The Villages.
Stephen and his staff are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.–1 p.m., but also know that there are times when their customers are unable to make a trip into their store yet are in need of a mobility scooter, hospital bed, or lift chair, or perhaps new scooter batteries. They are delighted to offer delivery to you, as well as installation, if needed.
They are here to help you choose a product that is right for you and will fit your needs. Once Stephen and the My Mobility team have delivered your product, they will go through the functionality of the product with you to assure you receive all of the benefits their products have to offer. They are humbled to serve our country’s veterans and are proudly VA-certified.
Bottom line is that they are dedicated to bringing you the best selection of mobility products at the lowest possible price with the best customer care in the business.
My Mobility Medical
1113 South 14th Street
Leesburg Fl.34748
352-409-5688
