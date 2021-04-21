The Mount Dora Historical Society and W.T. Bland Public Library are cosponsoring a photography contest with ‘My Mount Dora – What It Means to Me’ as the theme.
Using unique vision and experiences, participants are asked to capture the essence of Mount Dora and what the city means in a personal way.
Entries will be judged by the following criteria: originality in composition and form, photograph’s reflection of the theme and vibrancy and sharpness of images. There are two age categories – 18-plus years and 17 and under – and the submission deadline is June 1.
With their submission, artists automatically grant rights to reproduce to the Mount Dora Historical Society, the City of Mount Dora (Library) and the Mount Dora Archives.
The contest will be judged by representatives of the Mount Dora Historical Society, W.T. Bland Public Library and volunteer artists.
The winning photos will be on display in the library lobby gallery during July, winners’ ribbons included. The photographs also will be published in the Mount Dora Archives, and the prints will remain the property of the Mount Dora Archives.
Prizes ranging from $15 to $30 will be awarded.
This contest is sponsored by the Mount Dora Library Association. For any questions, call 352-735-7180, option 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.